Planned power outage in Kingston next week

(TVA/Rockwood Electric release) During the inclement weather in May 2017 a high voltage switch in TVA’s Kingston Fossil to Fort Loudon 161 kV transmission line was damaged. This resulted in Rockwood Electric’s Kingston Substation being without power for over 2 hours. TVA needs to replace the damaged switch as part of an upcoming line outage. This replacement will require a complete outage at the Kingston Substation. To minimize the impacts, the work will be done overnight from 11:00pm on Thursday March 22, 2018 through 5:00am on Friday, March 23, 2018. All hours are Eastern time.

Rockwood Electric will be able to back feed some customers in the Kingston area out of its Buck Creek and Rockwood Primary Substations. Unfortunately, most of the nearly 5,000 customers fed from the Kingston Substation will be out of power during this entire period. Duriing this same outage, Rockwood Electric’s crews will go ahead and perform some previously identified work inside the Kingston Substation. This should at least minimize the need for any additional planned outages in the foreseeable future.

Areas that will be without power include, but not limited to, N.Kentucky St and Highway 58 South in Kingston, Ridge Trail Road, Center Farms, Brentwood, Paint Rock Ferry Road, James Ferry Road and portions of Highway 70 in the vicinity of the substation. We are going to do some switching with the intention of keeping power to Ladd Landing and the area around I-40. We should also be able to keep power on to all of Bluff Road and portions of W.Race Street including Oran Zirkle and surrounding areas.

TVA apologizes for any inconvenience this outage may cause.