OS American Legion Post 112 hosting Community Fun Day

American Legion Post 112 in Oliver Springs will host a free “Community Fun Day” featuring live music and free food.

The event will be held at 1123 Lookout Avenue in Oliver Springs on Saturday March 24th from 1 to 6 pm and is being hosted by Post #112, Ruby’s Diner and the US Navy Sea Cadets.

There will be live music from Greg Johnson, with his Elvis tribute; Kayla Lynn, with her mix of new and classic country; and Fryd Chiken, with country, rock and some originals.

Food from Ruby’s will be served from 3 pm until it runs out and everyone is invited to come check out the New Legion Hall!