ORUUC’s Stone Soup Ministry offering free community meal

Volunteers have prepared homemade ham-potato chowder, cornbread, and cookies to be served with fresh fruit for the Friday, March 30 Stone Soup Ministry free community meal at Oak Ridge Unitarian Universalist Church.

Dine-in or take-out will be available from 5 to 6 p.m. ORUUC is located at 809 Oak Ridge Turnpike in Oak Ridge.

Nonperishable family friendly groceries will be available for free to anyone in need. Food for community meals are provided by the ORUUC congregation and the Jewish Congregation of Oak Ridge.

For more information please call the ORUUC office at 483-6761.