Home / Community Bulletin Board / ORUUC’s Stone Soup Ministry offering free community meal

ORUUC’s Stone Soup Ministry offering free community meal

Jim Harris 1 day ago Community Bulletin Board Leave a comment 32 Views

Volunteers have prepared homemade ham-potato chowder, cornbread, and cookies to be served with fresh fruit for the Friday, March 30 Stone Soup Ministry free community meal at Oak Ridge Unitarian Universalist Church.

Dine-in or take-out will be available from 5 to 6 p.m. ORUUC is located at 809 Oak Ridge Turnpike in Oak Ridge.

Nonperishable family friendly groceries will be available for free to anyone in need. Food for community meals are provided by the ORUUC congregation and the Jewish Congregation of Oak Ridge.

For more information please call the ORUUC office at 483-6761.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

TDOT announces suspension of road work over Easter

The Tennessee Department of Transportation will suspend all interstate construction work this Easter weekend in …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2018 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved