ORT: More details in deadly Anderson County shooting

Court records are shedding new light on a shooting that left a Clinton man dead last week, according to our partners at Oak Ridge Today.

As we reported Wednesday, investigators from the Anderson County Sheriff’s Department arrested 45-year-old Christopher Lee Roberts without incident at a relative’s home on Ridenour Circle and charged him with criminal homicide in the shooting death of 48-year-old Bradley Charles Bivens. The incident happened on Thursday February 22nd at around 9 pm at a home on Sinking Springs Road just outside Clinton.

Court records indicate that when ACSD Investigator Rodney Minor arrived on the scene, another deputy and personnel from the EMS were already there and informed him that Bivens, whose body was found near the garage of the home, was dead. Minor said that there was blood around Bivens’ head and that a .45-caliber shell casing was found near the body.

The owner of the home told Minor that he had been in the garage with Bivens and Roberts and that the two men had been arguing, when he says that Roberts pulled out a pistol and pointed it at Bivens, who tried to grab it. That is when the witness says that the gun went off, striking Bivens.

After the incident, the homeowner and a second witness said that Roberts walked around repeatedly saying that he had “messed up,” using an obscenity in lieu of messed. Witnesses also said that Roberts had recently purchased a new .45-caliber pistol and had been showing it off for several weeks to friends.

He left the scene and deputies asked the public to be on the lookout for Roberts, who eluded capture until Tuesday afternoon.

As of Thursday morning, Roberts remained in custody at the Anderson County Jail without bond. He is due to appear in court on Wednesday in Clinton.