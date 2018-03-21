ORT: Man indicted in 2016 bat attack

An Anderson County man was indicted on a charge of attempted murder after allegedly beating another man in the head, arms, and back with a baseball bat at a car wash in Oliver Springs in the summer of 2016, according to our partners at Oak Ridge Today.

53-year-old Clayton Perry Jones was indicted by the Anderson County Grand Jury last week on charges of attempted first-degree murder and aggravated assault with a weapon.

Jones is accused of beating Brett Blank in the head, back, and arms with a baseball bat as Blank was cleaning his vehicle at the Sportsman Car Wash on East Tri County Boulevard in Oliver Springs on Thursday, July 14, 2016.

The alleged attack was stopped by a witness with a handgun who was also at the car wash cleaning his vehicle, which was parked in front of Blank’s. The armed witness saw Jones hitting Blank with the baseball bat, and pulled his concealed-carry handgun to deter the fight, telling them to “Stop! Stop! Stop!” according to court records. Both Blank and Jones then ran in opposite directions.

Blank was taken to UT Medical Center in Knoxville for treatment of his injuries.

An Oliver Springs police officer located Jones a short time later and he was taken into custody wothout incident, allegedly telling officers where to find his baseball bat, which he had left by a hardware store.

Jones was taken to the Oliver Springs Police Department, but he declined to answer questions without an attorney present after being read his Miranda rights.

Jones was initially charged with aggravated assault, but the grand jury also indicted him on the attempted murder charge.

He will be arraigned on March 26 in Anderson County Criminal Court in Clinton.