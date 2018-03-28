Home / Community Bulletin Board / ORPSEF to award over $104K in grants

The Oak Ridge Public Schools Education Foundation will award more than $104,000 in grants to Oak Ridge teachers at a ceremony on Wednesday, April 25.

Chuck Carringer, who has previously worked for Oak Ridge Schools and is now president of Chuck Carringer Executive Coaching, which provides leadership and management development services, will be the featured speaker at the April ceremony, according to a press release. His talk will be titled “Teachers Making a Difference.”

The ceremony is open to the public, and it will be held in the Oak Ridge High School cafeteria beginning at 4 p.m. April 25. Demonstrations and displays of some of the projects and technology funded by the Foundation will be given after the formal ceremony. Light refreshments will be provided courtesy of Oak Ridge Utility District.

Here are the 2018 grant recipients:

  • Oak Ridge Preschool: Brandy Duff
  • Glenwood Elementary: Amy Kennedy and Melissa McCallen
  • Linden Elementary: Edna Miller and Rebecca Sherlock
  • Willow Brook Elementary: Leslie Addis and Lisa Meidl
  • Woodland Elementary: Deborah Trostad, Leigh Marlar, and Megan Sauer
  • Jefferson Middle School: Emily Haverkamp, Heather Henderlight, Julie McCullough, and Callie Painter
  • Robertsville Middle School: Cathy Ginel and Todd Livesay
  • Oak Ridge High School: Christina Henry, Ryan Nicholls, Kelly Rowland, and Sharon Thomas
  • Secret City Academy: Donna Gilbert
  • District-Wide: Jami Garner and Jennifer Laurendine

Including this year’s grants, the Education Foundation has awarded more than $1 million in total grant funding.

For more information about the Oak Ridge Public Schools Education Foundation or to make a donation, contact Jessica Steed at (865) 241-3667 or Jessica.steed@orpsef.org or through the website at http://www.orpsef.org/.

