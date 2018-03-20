Home / Community Bulletin Board / ORCB ‘April Showers’ Concert April 15th

ORCB ‘April Showers’ Concert April 15th

On Sunday, April 15th, the Oak Ridge Community Band & Wind Ensemble presents its “April Showers” Concert at 3:30 pm at the Oak Ridge High School Performing Arts Center.

Featuring a program of challenging classical, swing, jazz, and show tunes, the musical lineup is geared to entertain all ages.

Admission is $5 for adults over age 18, while children get in free.  For more information, visit www.orcb.org or call 865-482-3568.  Also, follow the ORCB on Facebook at www.facebook.com/OakRidgeCommunityBand.

