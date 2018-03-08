OR STEM certification to be celebrated

State Representative John Ragan will host a celebration of Oak Ridge School System for its achievement in becoming the first Tennessee school system and the second in the world to receive district-wide certification on their STEM program from AdvancED.

The celebration is set for Friday march 9th at 2 pm in the auditorium of Oak Ridge High School.

The Oak Ridge school system last spring became the first in Tennessee—and only the second entire district in the world—to earn district-wide STEM certification from AdvancED. Oak Ridge High School received STEM certification from AdvancED in the spring of 2017, making the system the first entire district in the state to be STEM-certified by AdvancED.

AdvancED implements a research-based framework and criteria for the awareness, continuous improvement, and assessment of the quality, rigor, and substance of STEM educational programs.

The certification process includes two days of intensive communication with “school stakeholders,” classroom observations to see students in action, and an exit presentation of the findings from the review team.

In the spring of 2016, three Oak Ridge elementary schools earned AdvancED STEM certification: Glenwood, Linden, and Woodland elementary schools. In the spring of 2017, three more schools in Oak Ridge received this distinction: Willow Brook Elementary, Jefferson Middle, and Robertsville Middle.

With the addition of the high school certification, the entire district is now STEM-certified.

In addition to Representative Ragan, other dignitaries are expected to be in attendance, including Lt. Governor Randy McNally; Deputy Education Commissioner Vicki Kirk; Oak Ridge Mayor Warren Gooch; Anderson County Mayor Terry Frank; Roane County Mayor Ron Woody; Oak Ridge City Council and School Board members; and the Tennessee Higher Education Commission Executive Director Mike Krauss.