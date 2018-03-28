OR Neighborhood Watch Program meeting set for April 3

(City of Oak Ridge press release) The first Oak Ridge Neighborhood Watch Program (ORNWP) meeting of 2018 will be held Tuesday, April 3, at 6:00 p.m. in the Oak Ridge Public Library Auditorium.

A key focus for the program this year is to expand into more neighborhoods and work to better reflect the needs and desires of the community regarding neighborhood watch. Neighborhood Watch was originally established to prevent and reduce crime at the neighborhood level and to promote community unity. To do that, the city needs the input of current members and residents of Oak Ridge.

The meeting will include a short presentation about Neighborhood Watch, but the majority of the meeting will be an open discussion of how to improve the program and meet new goals.

Questions about the upcoming meeting or ORNWP can be directed to ORPD Community Resource Officer Barry Bunch at (865) 556-6696 or by emailing bbunch@oakridgetn.gov.