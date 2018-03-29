OR, Clinton libraries gearing up for National Library Week #60

(City of Oak Ridge/WYSH) The Oak Ridge Public Library is joining other libraries across the nation to celebrate National Library Week’s 60th anniversary from April 8-14, 2018.

Libraries have always been important to Oak Ridgers. In August 1943, a group of citizens met with the Recreation and Welfare Department to express interest in having a public library. The library opened soon after and has been a thriving part of our City ever since.

Libraries create potential and possibilities in communities and work to meet the changing needs of users. Resources like electronic titles and programs for job seekers are just a few ways libraries and librarians are transforming to lead their communities.

Free Wi-Fi and computer access at Oak Ridge Public Library helps level the playing field for those without technology at home. The Tennessee Career Coach visits the Library to assist people with resumes, job applications and career searches. World Wise Wednesday programs at the Library bring the community together and offer citizens a chance to gather with other people with the same interests. Lifelong learners are community leaders and Story Time in the Children’s Room introduces reading and education to a new generation.

Community members can also develop their own leadership skills at the library with opportunities to build skills and confidence with online computer education through the Tennessee Electronic Library. With an individual, one-on-one appointment with a trained professional, patrons can learn new skills like how to use an e-reader or how to fill out an online job application.

Oak Ridge Public Library is also celebrating National Library Week by accepting donations for Aid to Distressed Families of Appalachian Counties (ADFAC) for the whole month of April. For more information, stop by Oak Ridge Public Library at the Civic Center, located at 1401 Oak Ridge Turnpike. You can also call (865) 425-3455 or visit the library’s website at www.orpl.org.

In addition, the Clinton Public Library has announced that it will recognize National Library Week by bringing back its popular Food for Fines program. During the week of April 8th through the 14th, the library will accept non-perishable food items in lieu of overdue book fines. Each food item will shave a dollar off your fines and all the food is donated to Anderson County Community Action. For more, visit www.clintonpubliclibrary.org or call 865-457-0519.