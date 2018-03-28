OR Chamber to present candidate forums; First up? Mayoral candidates

The Oak Ridge Chamber of Commerce’s Advocacy Committee will be hosting a series of candidate forums during the election season.

The first forum, which is Monday evening, will be for candidates running for the office of Anderson County mayor. Both candidates for the Republican nomination, Steve Emert and Terry Frank, will participate, according to a Chamber press release.

The forum is scheduled to run from 6 to 8 pm on Monday April 2 at Roane State Community College’s Goff Building in Oak Ridge. The doors will open at 5:30 p.m. All of the candidate forums will be free and open to the public.

Candidates will be given the opportunity to give both an opening and closing statement. Audience members may submit questions in writing at the forum. Questions must be addressed to all candidates. Chamber staff may combine questions of a similar focus or topic. Questions will not be shared with candidates in advance.

The moderator for the forums will be Gene Patterson of Consolidated Nuclear Security, who is a former news anchor.

For more information on this forum as well as other upcoming forums, visit the Oak Ridge Chamber’s website at www.oakridgechamber.org and click on the Calendar link or contact Greta Ownby at ownby@orcc.org or (865) 483-1321.