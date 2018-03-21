One dies, another injured in Roane wreck

One person was killed and another injured in a single-vehicle accident Tuesday in Roane County.

Preliminary reports indicate that a Mazda 3 had been headed north on Poplar Creek Road late Tuesday morning when it left the side of the roadway, went over an embankment and crashed into Poplar Creek, submerging the vehicle.

A male passenger, whose identity had not been released as of the time this report was filed, was buckled into the back seat and died at the scene. The female driver, whose name had also not been released, was pulled from the car by a Roane County Sheriff’s deputy and a state trooper and brought to shore. She was then taken by ambulance to an area hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries.

The cause of Tuesday’s crash is under investigation and when the THP releases more information, we will pass it along to you.