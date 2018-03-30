Home / Featured / Officers conduct raid in LaFollette

Thursday morning, officers from the LaFollette Police Department’s Special Response Team, joined by agents from the 8th Judicial District Drug Task Force and Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers, conducted its fourth predawn raid in just the past few weeks.

Authorities say that a search warrant was served shortly before 7 am Thursday at 200 West Iron Street in connection to an ongoing investigation into the distribution of meth. The two occupants of the home, identified as 31-year-old Robin Meadows and 28-year-old Chad Tinnel, were both taken into custody on probation violations and booked into the Campbell County Jail.

