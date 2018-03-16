Oak Ridge’s Eby one step closer to state BOE

(Yager press release) The Senate Education committee voted Wednesday in favor of a resolution sponsored by Senator Ken Yager (R-Kingston) to confirm Robert S. “Bob” Eby of Oak Ridge to the State Board of Education.

Senate Joint Resolution 545 appoints Eby to a five-year term that commences April 1 and expires March 2023. Eby will represent the 3rd Congressional District.

“Bob is an excellent choice for this position on what is certainly one of the most important boards in Tennessee, our State Board of Education,” said Sen. Yager. “His experience on the Oak Ridge Board of Education, his passion for education, his strong commitment to public service, and his business acumen will be a great asset to the board.”

Eby has been a member of the Oak Ridge Board of Education for 16 years, including service as chairman.

The resolution now goes to the Senate floor for a final vote.