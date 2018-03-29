Oak Ridge man to spend 14 years behind bars on child porn charges

A 33-year-old Oak Ridge man was sentenced Wednesday by US District Judge Thomas Varlan to 14 years behind bars following his plea last year to charges of distributing and possessing child pornography.

Following his release from prison, the US Attorney’s Office says that James Edward Hiatt will then be supervised for another 14 years by the US Probation Office and will be required to register as a sex offender.

Hiatt pleaded guilty in May of 2017 to federal charges stemming from his use of peer-to-peer file sharing software to obtain child pornography and make it available for others to download via the internet. When agents searched his home, they seized evidence “confirming that he had been distributing child pornography that he accessed, downloaded and stored on his computer,” according to the US Attorney’s Office.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice. Led by U.S. Attorneys’ Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state and local resources to better locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the Internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit www.projectsafechildhood.gov.