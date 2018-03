An Oak Ridge man was arrested Friday and charged with robbing a gas station in Knox County last weekend.

The Knox County Sheriff’s Office says that its Major Crimes Unit arrested 42-year-old Matthew Lowe Holder on Friday in connection to an armed robbery at the Shell gas station at 8901 Oak Ridge Highway on March 17.

Holder was charged with aggravated robbery and, as of this morning, is being held on $15,000 bond at the Knox County Jail.