Oak Ridge gun shop, range offering teachers free concealed carry permit classes

S.E.T. Guns & Range in Oak Ridge is offering free concealed carry permit classes to area teachers in the wake of last month’s deadly shooting at a high school in Florida.

The gun store and firing range is offering the free classes to any teacher from Anderson or surrounding counties. Participants will need to bring in their school ID badge or a paycheck stub to prove they are indeed currently employed as an educator.

Completing the course is the first step toward getting a carry permit. Students will also have to pass a written exam and a shooting test, before going to the DMV to fill out an application and submit their fingerprints. Concealed carry permits are sent to the recipients by the Department of Homeland Security.

SET says that so far, about 10 teachers have called to schedule their training.