Norris Watershed Board holding litter pick-up event

The Norris Watershed Board is asking hikers, bikers, horseback riders, and other users to assist in picking up litter on trails and roadways in the Watershed.

The date for the cleanup is Saturday March 31 from 9 am until noon.

The meeting point will be at the intersection of Upper Clear Creek Road and Clear Creek Trail.

Trash bags will be provided, and the use of work gloves and good hiking shoes are strongly recommended.

When the cleanup has been completed (around 11:45 am), volunteers will gather at the Norris Community Building at 20 Chestnut Drive for lunch.