Norris Easter Egg Hunt Saturday

Jim Harris 1 day ago Community Bulletin Board

The 25th Girl Scouts of the Clinch River’s Annual Easter Egg Hunt will be held on the Norris Commons this Saturday, March 24th.

Participating children should arrive at the Lion’s Club Pavilion by 10 am, as games will be played for half an hour.

At 10:30 the children will line up behind ropes in three sections: Birth through Pre-K; Kindergarten through 2nd Grade; and 3rd through 5th graders.

In addition to the eggs with wrapped candy, some will find a lucky #1 inside an egg. These numbers will entitle the recipient to choose a special basket made by the participating troops. These baskets will include small toys as well as candy.

Organizers do ask those who find more than one number in their eggs, to share it with another friend. The Easter Bunny is also scheduled to make an appearance.

Come rain or shine and dress appropriately for the weather.

