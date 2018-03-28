Norris Dam State Park hiring lifeguards

Norris Dam State Park has announced that it is hiring lifeguards for the upcoming summer season.

All lifeguard applicants must have a current Basic Lifeguard certification as well as certifications for First Aid and CPR/AED use.

The pay is $10.66 per hour.

Applicants must be available to work all weekends and holidays; work Wednesdays through Sundays from 9:45 am to 6:15 with set days off on Mondays and Tuesdays except for Memorial Day.

The 2018 Norris Dam State Park pool season opens up May 26th and runs through August 5th.

Applicants will also need to be available the weekends of May 12th &13th and May 19th & 20th for cleaning in preparation for the pool opening.

Interested applicants need to fill out a State of Tennessee application form at the park office at 125 Village Green Circle in Rocky Top. If you need more information, contact the Park Office at 865-426-7461.