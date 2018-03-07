Mr., Miss Basketball winners announced

The top girls and boys basketball players in five classifications of the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association were honored by being named the winners of the Mr. and Miss Basketball Awards. The awards presentation took place on the floor of Murphy Center on the campus of MTSU on Tuesday, March 7 at 7:00 p.m.

A statewide committee of sportswriters selected the winners based on performance during the 2017-2018 regular season. Academics and character were also taken into consideration. High school head basketball coaches and members of the media nominated the finalists.

2018 MR. AND MISS BASKETBALL WINNERS

Division II-A Miss Basketball: Ashton Hulme, University School of Jackson

Division II-AA Miss Basketball: Sydni Harvey, Brentwood Academy

Class A Miss Basketball: Courtney Pritchett, Pickett County

Class AA Miss Basketball: Akira Levy, Upperman

Class AAA Miss Basketball: Rhyne Howard, Bradley Central

Division II-A Mr. Basketball: Keon Johnson, The Webb School

Division II-AA Mr. Basketball: Darius Garland, Brentwood Academy

Class A Mr. Basketball: Caden Mills, Van Buren County

Class AA Mr. Basketball: Kadrion Johnson, Marshall County

Class AAA Mr. Basketball: Tyler Harris, Cordova