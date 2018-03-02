More on husband’s complaint over Jones

As we continue to receive information concerning allegations of sexual harassment against Circuit Court Clerk William Jones, we will endeavor to pass along as much information as possible to you as the unfolding scandal continues to shake the foundations of the Anderson County government.

Thursday, WYSH received copies of statements made by the husband of one of Jones’ accusers in which he details allegations that his wife, a former employee in Jones’ office, was passed over for a full-time position in favor of younger, less qualified employees because she refused to “flirt back” with Jones.

This accuser claims to have received lewd and unsolicited Snapchat messages during the run-up to her eventual promotion, and also claims that Jones told her that the reason she was not being promoted was because his wife had found out about their online exchanges and was displeased. While the accuser’s husband did not see the contents of those messages, which we have reported on previously, he knew that Jones had allegedly Snapchatted his wife.

In the summer of 2016, the husband, tired of hearing his wife complain about her working conditions and the stress they were causing her, contacted numerous state agencies to see who he could file a complaint with and was eventually instructed by the governor’s office to contact the County Mayor’s office. The man did just that, speaking with Mayor Terry Frank and telling her that he felt his wife was being discriminated against for some reason and should be considered for a full-time position. At that time, he did not mention anything involving sexual harassment or flirting, although his wife had told him about some of her concerns, according to notes from a meeting involving personnel from the HR Department. The Mayor called him back early the next week and told him to get his wife’s resume and cover letter on the desks of she and Jones, and within a week, was given a full-time position.

Soon after, though, the woman claims that she became a target for retaliation, which in August of 2017, resulted in her filing a formal complaint.

In his handwritten statement to HR personnel, the husband wrote that “as a taxpayer, he needs to be impeached because of the harassment and humiliation and the sexual misconduct from an elected official,” calling Jones a “predator.”

The County Commission unanimously voted February 20th to censure Jones and ask him to resign. He says he has no plans to resign and “categorically” denies the accusations against him, saying that he is guilty only of some “minor offensive jokes,”and calling the allegations “politically-motivated.” Jones has agreed to appear on WYSH’s “Ask Your Neighbor” program on Wednesday March 7th, to address the allegations against him and to tell his side of the story.

Jones is opposed in the May 1st Republican primary by former County Mayor Rex Lynch.