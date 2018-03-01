More documents emerge in harassment case

As we continue to follow the controversy in the Anderson County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office centered on allegations of sexual harassment against William Jones, WYSH has obtained additional documents related to the accusations.

One of the allegations was made by a woman who worked in the office for five days in March of 2015.

Her complaint indicated that she felt she had been asked improper interview questions, including on topics like her age, her religion and her relationship status. She also stated that she was asked to eat lunch in Jones’ office one day and that he told her that he had a fetish for women eating yogurt, and that he had asked her to smile more because it made her look prettier during her interview.

Jones and another employee in his office gave statements to former Human Resources Director Russell Bearden that said that the complainant had a panic attack on her first day on the job, apparently believing that everyone in the office hated her because she had gotten the job after a recommendation from another Courthouse official and that they asked her to eat in his office and tried to help her calm down. Jones also admitted to asking her to smile during the interview, because she seemed very nervous and he wanted to “ease the tension because she already had the job.” Those statements were not included in what WYSH received from the County Law Director.

In one of our stories last week, we relayed statements made by former Human Resources Director Russell Bearden under oath in September of 2017, in which he said that when he spoke with Jones on May 11th, 2015 about the complaint against him, Jones “looked at me and laughed. He made the statement, ‘The beauty of this is that I don’t report to anyone, I don’t have a boss. I could sit buck naked with the door open and masturbate and there’s nothing you can do about it.’ That exchange, according to Bearden’s statement, occurred on May 11th, 2015.

However, according to additional documents not included in the 90-page packet WYSH and other media outlets received following Public Records requests and provided by a private citizen, a memo written by Bearden on May 29th, 2015–18 days after the May 11th meeting–makes no mention of Jones making such a claim, and in fact, says “I repeatedly tried to contact [the complainant], by phone, to discuss the differences in the stories and to try and get any additional information. I have [the complainant’s] resignation text to [an employee’s] phone in which she made no mention of any type of harassment. Based on the two matching statements (from Jones and the staff member) and the inability to get [the complainant] to contact me back, I consider this matter closed unless more information comes forward.” This document was also not included in what the radio station received last week.

The County Commission last week unanimously voted to censure Jones and ask him to resign. He says he has no plans to resign and “categorically” denies the accusations against him, saying that he is guilty only of some “minor offensive jokes,”and calling the allegations “politically-motivated.” Jones has agreed to appear on WYSH’s “Ask Your Neighbor” program on Wednesday March 7th, to address the allegations against him and to tell his side of the story.

Jones is opposed in the May 1st Republican primary by former County Mayor Rex Lynch.

WYSH has contacted Anderson County Law Director Jay Yeager to see why we did not receive all of the documents, and to request all of the information pertaining to the controversy.