Mildred (Millie) H. Harris Currier, age 70, of Lake City, Tennessee, passed away on Tuesday, March 14, 2018 at Summit View of Rocky Top. Millie was born in Kentucky on October 2, 1947 to Green Lee and Ottie Lucille Kite Harris. She lived in Louisiana for 20 years before moving back to Lake City. Millie worked for the city for several years before going to work at Y-12 in Oak Ridge. She worked there for 19 years before retiring. She was a member of First Baptist Church where she sang in the choir. She was Assistant Sunday School teacher for Joyful/ Bonnie Page Sunday School Class. She loved going to church before her health declined.

She is preceded in death by her father, Green Lee Harris, grandparents Luther and Pernia Kite, Alan and Vestia Harris, and nephew Patrick Lynn Sharp.

Millie is survived by mother, Lucille Dossett, son, Robert Currier, brother, Jerry Lee Harris and Gail, sister Marlene Harris Sharp and Jim, nephew David Nick Sharp, nieces Stacy Sharp Longmire, and Kim Harris Blackwell.

Visitation: 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM , Sunday, March 18, 2018 at Hatmaker Funeral Home in Lake City.

Funeral Service: 3:00 PM, Sunday, March 18, 2018 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Doug Clem officiating.

Interment: To Follow Funeral Service on Sunday, March 18, 2018 at the Oak Grove Cemetery in Lake City.

You may also view Millie’s guestbook online at www.hatmakerfuneralhome.com

Hatmaker Funeral Home, Lake City, TN is in charge of arrangements.

