MENCS: Bowyer takes first checkered flag in 190 races

(MRN) Clint Bowyer dominated the second half of Monday’s S-T-P 500 at Martinsville Speedway, leading all but twenty-five laps of the final stage to claim victory and snap a 190-race winless streak dating back to the 2012 season. Bowyer had his Number-14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford at the front of the field on the final restart and kept it there over the last 115 laps, beating runner-up Kyle Busch to the checkered flag by one-point-one seconds. Ryan Blaney won the second stage and led twice for 145 laps to finish third overall. Pole sitter Martin Truex Junior came home in fourth place with Kevin Harvick completing the top five. The win was Bowyer’s first since the fall race at Charlotte Motor Speedway in October 2012, when he was still driving for Michael Waltrip Racing. He’s now in his second season at S-H-R after replacing Tony Stewart behind the wheel of the “14” car .

The race, postponed from Sunday due to heavy snow in southern Virginia, was void of the usual short-track mayhem the half-mile oval is known for. Outside of a competition caution early in the race and yellow flags between stages, the only on-track incident came when Jamie McMurray and Austin Dillon tangled in Turn-2 midway through the final stage. They finished twenty-sixth and thirtieth, respectively, in the thirty-eight-car field.

Joe Gibbs Racing teammates Busch and Denny Hamlin were strong early, combining to lead 126 of the 130 laps that made up Stage-1. Hamlin won the stage but wasn’t nearly as competitive in the second half and slipped to a twelfth-place finish, one of thirteen drivers running on the lead lap with Bowyer at the end of the day.

NASCAR CUP SERIES

Top 10 Finishers in the STP 500

DRIVER STARTING POSITION LAPS LED

1. Clint Bowyer (9) 215

2. Kyle Busch (2) 24

3. Ryan Blaney (5) 145

4. Martin Truex Jr. (Pole) 4

5. Kevin Harvick (8) —

6. Joey Logano (3) —

7. Alex Bowman (16) —

8. A-J Allmendinger (25) —

9. Chase Elliott (21) —

10. Brad Keselowski (4) 1

RACE NOTES …

Clint Bowyer’s victory on Monday is the second straight win for Ford in Martinsville Speedway’s spring Cup Series race. Team Penske’s Brad Keselowski was the defending winner and finished tenth in his bid to become the first driver with back-to-back spring victories on the Virginia half-mile since Rusty Wallace won four in a row there from 1993 through 1996 … With yesterday’s victory, Bowyer advanced one position in the standings to eighth place. He’s sixteen points outside the top five heading into NASCAR’s annual break for the Easter holiday … Kyle Busch’s runner-up finish lifted him into first place with Martin Truex Junior now second.

NASCAR CUP SERIES Unofficial Point Standings After 6 Races

DRIVER POINTS BEHIND LEADER

1. Kyle Busch 257 —-

2. Martin Truex Jr. 249 -8

3. Ryan Blaney 233 -24

4. Joey Logano 232 -25

5. Brad Keselowski 226 -31

6. Denny Hamlin 217 -40

7. Kevin Harvick 212 -45

8. Clint Bowyer 210 -47

9. Kyle Larson 195 -62

10. Kurt Busch 177 -80

TRACK FACTS …

Through the first six races of 2018, Martin Truex Junior continues to be tracking ahead of his early-season pace of a year ago as he laid the groundwork for a championship. At this point in 2017, Truex had one victory and was third in the regular-season point standings. In 2018, he has one victory through the first six races but is second in the standings, one spot higher than he was at this juncture last year … William Byron of Hendrick Motorsports was the highest-finishing rookie in Monday’s race, placing twentieth in the Number-24 Chevrolet.