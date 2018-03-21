Man accused of assaulting, robbing pregnant woman

According to our partners at Oak Ridge Today, an Oak Ridge man is in custody today, accused of breaking into an apartment on Utica Circle on Monday, threatening a pregnant woman with a pocket knife, and demanding prescriptions and cash. When the woman resisted, 31-year-old Jordan Lamar Young of Oak Ridge allegedly threw her to the ground and kicked her in the stomach, before jamming his knee into her back.

The victim is seven months pregnant, according to Oak Ridge Police.

After the alleged robbery, Young allegedly fled the apartment with the woman’s prescription medication and $301 in cash.

Police say that as he fled the scene, Young ditched the jacket he had been wearing and the victim’s purse before neatly folding $301 in cash into his wallet to conceal “the fact that it had been stolen in haste” after acquaintances at the scene of the alleged robbery texted his phone and told him the police were searching for him.

Young has been charged with aggravated robbery, aggravated assault, aggravated burglary, theft, and tampering with evidence. He has a court date set for 1 p.m. April 3 in Anderson County General Sessions Court in Oak Ridge.

Young’s bond has been set at $126,000 and as of this morning, he remained in custody at the Anderson County Jail.

Additional charges could be pending.