Mack Allmond, age 78, of Kingston, passed away Tuesday, March 27, 2018 at Roane Medical Center. He was born November 17, 1939 in Statesboro, Georgia. He retired in 1994 from Y-12 Nuclear Plant as a Machinist with 24 years of service. Mack was a member of the Oak Ridge Machinist Local No. 480. Family was very important to Mack and loved spending time with his grandchildren. He had an infectious smile and loved making people laugh. Preceded in death by his son, Victor Allmond and parents, Sidney & Henrietta Lucille Mathis Allmond.

SURVIVORS

Daughters Lynn Duit & husband, Steve of Ackley, IA

Donna Barnett & husband, Kelly of Kingston

Grandchildren Jessica Duncan, Darryl Allen Duncan & wife, Jaclyn,

Haylee Barnett, Hayden Barnett

Great-grandchildren Logan Toenjes and Aiden Toenjes

Sister Joyce Reese of Bloomingdale, GA

Several extended family members and friends

Graveside service will be held 1:00 pm, Friday, March 30, 2018 at Kingston Memorial Gardens with Pastor Phillip Martin officiating. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of the arrangements.