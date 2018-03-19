Little Ponderosa announces plans

Over the weekend, officials with the Little Ponderosa Zoo unveiled plans for their new barn in the wake of the devastating barn fire in early December that killed dozens of animals.

Construction on the approximately 6000-square-foot building is expected to begin today (Monday March 19th), and officials are hopeful that it will be open to the public sometime this summer. The new building will house many of the animals that survived, but were displaced by the fire as well as a new on-site vet clinic.

Little Ponderosa hosted an event Saturday to announce their plans and thank the community for the overwhelming support the non-profit zoo and animal rescue received after the fire.