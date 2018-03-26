Home / Obituaries / Lisa Fielden Mefford, 60, of Oak Ridge

Lisa Fielden Mefford, 60, of Oak Ridge

Jim Harris 2 days ago Obituaries Leave a comment 81 Views

Lisa Fielden Mefford, 60, of Oak Ridge passed away March 21, 2018, surrounded by family. Lisa graduated from Clinton Senior High School in 1976 and from Middle Tennessee State University with a Masters degree. She taught Special Education in Rutherford County, TN, for 23 years.

Preceded in death by her father, Glenn Fielden and grandparents Robert and Ruthie Carden Fielden and Herbert and Lucy Frye Graves. Survived by son Ryan (Tia) Mefford of Murfreesboro; mother, Carolyn Graves Fielden of Clinton; siblings Kaye Russell of Clinton, Roger (Laura) Fielden of Buford GA, Debbie (Tracy) Day of Cantonment FL, Dave (Cindy) Fielden of Ten Mile TN, Janet (Bob) Ohland of Plymouth MN, eighteen nieces and nephews and six great nieces and nephews. 

Please join us for a celebration of her life on April 7, 2018 at 4:00 p.m. at Holley Gamble Funeral Home, 621 S. Charles Seivers Blvd., Clinton.  www.holleygamble.com

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Lawrence Allen Strickling, age 79, of Harriman

Lawrence Allen Strickling, age 79, of Harriman, passed away Sunday, March 25, 2018 at Fort …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2018 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved