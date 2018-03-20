Home / Obituaries / Linda Sue Edwards, age 65 of Oliver Springs

Linda Sue Edwards, age 65 of Oliver Springs

Linda Sue Edwards, age 65 of Oliver Springs TN, passed away on Friday, March 16, 2018 at her home in Oliver Springs. She enjoyed quilting, gardening, and fishing and liked country music. She was a former employee of Roane Hosiery, and Kaiser Roth.

Linda is preceded in death by her parents; Winfred and Florence Shoopman; husband, Billy Lee Edwards Sr.; step father, Albert Cox; sister, Patricia Ann Shoopman; step sister, Lisa Hatfield; father and mother in law, Lawrence and Ada Edwards; sister in law, Novella Mayton and Joyce Edwards; brothers in law, Albert and Floyd Edwards; nephews, Michael, Josh, Gage, Jackson and Grayson Brown, and Rodney Mayton.

Linda is survived by her son, Billy Lee Edwards Jr. of Oliver Springs, TN; brother “Wimp” Shoopman and wife, Kathy of Clinton TN, Kenneth Shoopman and wife, Brenda of Clinton TN, Vince Brown and wife, Sandra of Oliver Springs TN; nieces, Teresa Brown, Amanda Patterson, Kelli Shoopman, Kailey Brown and Brittney Bogle; nephews, Andrew Shoopman, Joey Edwards, Benji Shoopman, and Brian Edwards; sister in law, Mossie Edwards; also special friends, Barbara Steelman and Amy Hester; and a host of other relatives and friends.

At Linda’s request donations are to be made to Shriner’s Hospital or Saint Jude’s Hospital.

Linda’s family will have a private graveside service at a later date. Jones Mortuary in Clinton TN is in charge of all arrangements.

