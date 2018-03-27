Home / Obituaries / Lawrence Allen Strickling, age 79, of Harriman

Lawrence Allen Strickling, age 79, of Harriman

Lawrence Allen Strickling, age 79, of Harriman, passed away Sunday, March 25, 2018 at Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center in Knoxville. He was born May 26, 1938 in Ravenna, Ohio. He was a member of Bethel Presbyterian Church in Kingston. Lawrence was a 1961 graduate of Ohio State University where he received his Bachelors Degree in Electrical Engineering. He was plant engineer for Centerville, Iowa taking an early retirement at age 64 from Alliant Energy where he had served as an Account Executive. He was a leader of The Boy Scouts of America for over 50 years. Lawrence was a recipient of the Silver Beaver and the Scoutmaster of Wood Badge in Leadership Training. Preceded in death by his parents, Bernard John and Pauline Seiler Strickling; sister-in-law, Diane Swinler.

SURVIVORS

Wife of 56 years Brenda Louise Shesler Strickling of Harriman

Son Allen Strickling & Melissa Thune of Parker, CO

Daughter & Son-in-law Cynthia & Michael Cortesio of Kingston

Grandchildren Christa Cortesio of Denison, IA
Michael Cortesio, Jr & Chanel Adam of Cedar Rapids, IA

Sisters Patricia Ziegler of Rootstown, OH
Linda Speck & husband, Herman of Strongsville, OH

Sister-in-law Erma Rayleigh & husband, Robert of Taylor, SC

A host of extended family and friends

The family will receive friends 5:30-7:30 pm, Monday, April 3, 2018 at Fraker Funeral Home in Kingston. Funeral service will be held 1:00 pm, Tuesday at Bethel Presbyterian Church with Rev. Wendy Neff presiding. Memorial donations may be made to Bethel Presbyterian Church or Boy Scouts of America. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston in charge of all the arrangements.

