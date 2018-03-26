Home / Featured / LaFollette PD, Drug Task Force conduct drug raid

LaFollette PD, Drug Task Force conduct drug raid

Jim Harris 1 day ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 94 Views

The La Follette Police Department’s Special Response Team and agents from the 8th Judicial District Drug Task Force executed a search warrant Friday morning at a home occupied by Edward Robinson and Sybil Brown at 912 East Central Avenue in La Follette.

Officials say that their investigation is ongoing but involves illegal drug sales.

Methamphetamine, personal property, and a vehicle were seized from the home and one woman, Maggie Deshay Kennedy, was taken into custody on a probation violation warrant.

