Kay Elizabeth Duncan age 74 of Clinton, TN, passed away at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge TN. She was a member of Indian Bluff Baptist Church in Briceville, TN. She enjoyed gardening, reading and watching westerns. Kay was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

Kay is preceded in death by her parents; Harry and Mae Braden; Husband, Perlie Duncan; also her grandson; Justin Leach.

Kay is survived by her son; David and wife Stephanie Duncan of Louisville, TN; daughters; Denise Vandergriff of Clinton, TN; Kristy and husband Jimmy Graham of Clinton, TN; brothers, Richard and wife Netti Braden of Briceville, TN; Rodney and wife Janie Braden of Rocky Top, TN; sister, Edith Ladd and husband Johnny of Harriman, TN. Also her grandchildren, Brandon Leach, Matthew Duncan, Ryan Duncan, and Mendyn Duncan; great-grandchildren, Isaac Graham, Ethan Graham and Alydia Leach.

Per Kay’s request, there will be no services. Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is in charge of all arrangements.