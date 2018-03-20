Kathey Anita Anderson, age 67, of Clinton, passed away on Sunday, March 18, 2018 at Parkwest Medical Center. She was born on November 23, 1950 to the late Ike and Mamie Loy Anderson in Clinton, TN. Kathey was a member of Island Home Baptist Church where she played the piano for 30 years. She was a nurse and caregiver her whole life and enjoyed music and traveling. In addition to her parents, Kathey is preceded in death by her sisters, Gladys Hatmaker, Enda Tudor and Carolyn Foust; brothers, Von Anderson, Lon Anderson, Jimmy Anderson, Denver Anderson, and Bill Anderson.

Survived by:

Sisters………..Lucile Anderson

Cleo Brooks

Bernice Walker

Several Nieces and Nephews and a host of other family and friends.

The family would like to thank Dr. Manisha Thakur for the loving care and friendship giving to Kathey and family.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, March 21, 2018 at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home from

6-8PM with the funeral service to follow at 8:00PM with the Rev. Dennis Galloway and Rev. Verlin Langford officiating. Kathey’s interment will be held at the Norris Memorial Garden on Thursday, March 22, 2018 at 2:00PM. www.holleygamble.com