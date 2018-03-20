Juvenile suspect in Kingston shooting turns self in at CPD HQ

Earlier this month, we reported on a fight in the parking lot of the Weigel’s store on Gallaher Road in Kingston that left one man with a gunshot wound. The man suffered a gunshot wound to his forearm and is expected to make a full recovery.

Three days after the March 3rd incident, Kingston Police say they obtained juvenile court petitions against a teen identified as a “person of interest” in the case.

According to the Kingston PD, the juvenile turned himself in early Monday morning to authorities at the Clinton Police Department. The juvenile, whose name and hometown have not been released, was transferred to the juvenile detention facility in Knoxville, where he now awaits a hearing.