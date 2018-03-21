JUST IN: Firm running Jones campaign issues statement on ethics complaint

(Hill City Strategies press release) Anderson County, TN, – Circuit Court Clerk William Jones has filed an ethics complaint with the Ethics Committee of Anderson County followed by submitting a complaint to the Tennessee Comptroller’s office of Fraud, Waste & Abuse.

The violators in this complaint represent the Anderson County Commission including Anderson County Commission Chairman Tim Isbel, Former HR director Russell Bearden, Interim HR director Kim J. Whitaker, and Anderson County Law Director, Jay Yeager.

Per the Anderson County employee handbook regarding complaints of sexual harassment, there is a clear process outlined for procedural meetings and information gathering to be completed in a five-week period. Though Anderson County HR Director Whitaker claims to have no knowledge of investigations, notices, nor reports of findings, and without any reguard (sic) for procedures reguarding (sic) due process, Mrs. Whitaker submitted an official statement at a televised commission meeting accusing Clerk Jones of sexual harassment.

Among these violators breaking Anderson County Code, the complaint also serves that officials broke T.C.A. §39-16-404 which prohibits a public servant from obtaining a benefit or aiding another person in obtaining a benefit from information which is obtained in his/her official capacity and is not available to the public; and T.C.A. §8-44-101 making it illegal to conduct public business in secret.

Circuit Court Clerk William Jones stated, “Our county government has blatantly ignored if not willfully tramped its own code of conduct as well as breaking state laws during the latest allegations. I am deeply disturbed to also find out over the last week that former HR director Bearden and Law Director Yeager lied in statements about an inexistent (sic) investigation and the time frames that both men learned of allegations. All evidence that has been gathered thus far confirms that this political attack was set in motion to catch myself alongside my wife and the voters of Anderson County off-guard only 60 days before an election. A fraud has been perpetrated against the citizens of our county. In the coming weeks, as more evidence comes forth this will be made clear.”