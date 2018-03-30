Jones issues denial of latest allegations

Earlier this week, we reported on the latest allegations of sexual harassment and inappropriate workplace behavior against Anderson County Circuit Court Clerk William Jones. The complaint filed last week and obtained through a public records request by WYSH on Tuesday accuses Jones of making unwanted crude, sexual remarks to an employee; sending unwanted, lewd Snap Chat messages–including a picture of himself in a tanning bed; and making unwanted advances. You can read more about that complaint on our website.

Thursday, Jones issued a statement through Knoxville-based Hill City Strategies, which bills itself on its website as a “full service campaigning firm,” once again blaming the allegations on what he called “an orchestrated calendar of attacks telling individuals or groups to release false claims against me building up to the date of this primary election.”

His statement also seems to implicate the media in the ongoing “political attack” by writing, “I am deeply disturbed that these claims find a road to media before any investigation has been started by our HR department.”

Again, WYSH obtained the latest victim statement through an open records request from the Human Resources Department after learning that another woman had come forward with allegations against Jones, who is facing a challenge in the Republican primary for the job from former County Mayor Rex Lynch. The information was not leaked to this radio station and was obtained through the proper channels.

Jones has been accused by at least eight women of inappropriate conduct in the workplace and sexual harassment. Last month, he was publicly censured by the County Commission and asked to resign, which he has refused to do. In addition, a federal lawsuit has been filed against Jones and the county by one of his accusers and he in turn has filed a defamation lawsuit against another of his accusers.

The full statement from Jones and his handlers can be read below.

(Statement from Hill City Strategies on behalf of William Jones) Anderson County, TN, March 29, 2018– Below is a statement from Circuit Court Clerk William Jones regarding the latest allegations.

“It is visible to the people of Anderson County as well as myself that there has been put into place, an orchestrated calendar of attacks telling individuals or groups to release false claims against me building up to the date of this primary election. I am deeply disturbed that these claims find a road to media before any investigation has been started by our HR department. My faith is strong and it is my faith that tells me Anderson County can see exactly what this attack is. This instance, like the others, is a political attack, a character assassination. My wife and I will continue to stand strong, and we will continue to run on the truth.”