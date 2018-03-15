Home / Featured / Jones files lawsuit against accuser

Jones files lawsuit against accuser

Jim Harris 1 min ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 2 Views

Embattled Anderson County Circuit Court Clerk William Jones has filed a lawsuit against one of the women who has accused him of sexual harassment.

The lawsuit filed last week seeks $1 million from a woman who, according to Jones’s complaint, gave “untrue and defamatory” statements to the Human Resources Department that have “exposed and continue to expose him to wrath, public hatred, contempt, and ridicule; also, that it is depriving him of public confidence and social interaction.”

Jones also states in the suit that he believes that the accuser entered into a conspiracy with other individuals to damage his reputation by falsely accusing him of sexual harassment.
The lawsuit is seeking $1 million in damages.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Crowley suit against Yeager can proceed

It has not been a banner couple of weeks for Anderson County Law Director Jay …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2018 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved