Jones files lawsuit against accuser

Embattled Anderson County Circuit Court Clerk William Jones has filed a lawsuit against one of the women who has accused him of sexual harassment.

The lawsuit filed last week seeks $1 million from a woman who, according to Jones’s complaint, gave “untrue and defamatory” statements to the Human Resources Department that have “exposed and continue to expose him to wrath, public hatred, contempt, and ridicule; also, that it is depriving him of public confidence and social interaction.”

Jones also states in the suit that he believes that the accuser entered into a conspiracy with other individuals to damage his reputation by falsely accusing him of sexual harassment.

The lawsuit is seeking $1 million in damages.