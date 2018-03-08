Jones files ethics complaint, lawsuit; Lynch denies involvement in release of info

As we continue to follow the controversy surrounding Anderson County Circuit Court Clerk William Jones, who has been accused by at least seven women of sexual harassment, here are the latest developments.

Jones, who has denied all of the accusations and refused to step down in the face of a public censure by the Anderson County Commission, has filed an ethics complaint against all 16 County Commissioners, Law Director Jay Yeager, current Human Resources director Kim Jeffers-Whitaker and former HR director Russell Bearden. The complaint was filed with the Anderson County Ethics Committee on Wednesday and alleges that the Anderson County government has “improperly handled the sexual harassment complaint against our code of ethics in the state and have moved against rules and procedures.” The complaint also states that private individuals have also “released executive information to the news media and others before due process for personal gain or the gain of others.”

The complaint also states that Jones has never been interviewed by anyone during the investigation, and calls into question the closed-door executive session of the County Commission during which Jeffers-Whitaker, Yeager and what the complaint called “2 unknown men” presented commissioners with the findings of the HR investigation, findings that ultimately led to the public censure resolution that was passed unanimously by the Commission February 20th and signed just days later by County Mayor Terry Frank. Jones’ complaint alleges that it was “a decision…made behind closed doors in violation of the Sunshine Law.”

Jones further claims he was only notified that the Commission was going to discuss the case three days before that meeting in a letter from Commission Chair Tim Isbel, in which Jones was invited to speak on his behalf. That invitation was declined. Jones claims that the county ignored its own investigative procedures as outlined in the employee handbook.

During Jones’ much-talked-about statement made during Wednesday’s “Ask Your Neighbor” program, he once again reiterated his contention that the timing of the release of the allegations was purely political and accused his opponent in the May 1st primary, Rex Lynch of being behind what Jones asserted is a “well-orchestrated attack in an attempt at a character assassination from my opponent’s campaign and the people behind him.”

Wednesday afternoon, Lynch released his own statement on the matter, writing, in part, “I had no control of the information regarding Mr. Jones misconduct. The timing of the release of these facts had nothing to do with me or my campaign.” The full statement from Lynch can be read on our website.

In another development, Jones has reportedly filed a lawsuit against one of the women who gave a sworn statement in the investigation. We are working to learn more about the details of that lawsuit and will report back when we can.

Rex Lynch’s statement from March 7th, 2018:

“My opponent claims “politics” in the allegations made against him leading to his Public Censor [sic] and Resignation Resolution unanimously by the County Commission and County Mayor. The information leading to the public disclosure of Mr. Jones was within the lawful authority of public officials. I had no control of the information regarding Mr. Jones misconduct. The timing of the release of these facts had nothing to do with me or my campaign.

I personally wish the information had been released months ago. Release could have prevented abuse of these victims.

My campaign is to remove the hostile work environment and restore competence to the office of Clerk.”