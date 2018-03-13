JDS expanding Scott County operations

Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe and JDS Technologies, Inc. officials announced today that the rubber and plastics manufacturer will expand its operations in Scott County.

JDS Technologies will invest $2.2 million to establish a new manufacturing facility in Winfield and create approximately 110 new jobs during the next five years. The new operation in Winfield will be JDS Technologies’ second manufacturing facility in Scott County.

“I’d like to thank JDS Technologies for its commitment to create more than 100 jobs in Scott County,” Haslam said. “It’s encouraging to see a local employer like JDS Technologies creating jobs that will have a profound impact on Scott County and its residents. JDS Technologies’ expansion in Winfield strengthens Scott County’s economy and brings us closer to making Tennessee the No. 1 location in the Southeast for high quality jobs.”

“One of TNECD’s priorities is to elevate the 19 Tennessee counties currently designated as distressed to sustainable levels of economic growth,” Rolfe said. “JDS Technologies’ plan to create more than 100 jobs in Winfield is a critical step to achieving this goal in Scott County, a Tier-4 county. These new jobs will boost household incomes and have a long term benefit for the people of Scott County.”

Based in Oneida, Tennessee, JDS Technologies designs and manufactures a comprehensive range of custom rubber and plastic-molded products, including metal stampings. JDS Technologies supplies companies in the appliance, automotive, gas and oil, aerospace and medical device industries. The company currently operates a 105,000-square-foot facility in Oneida.

JDS Technologies’ new operation in Winfield will accommodate additional business activity and new product lines. The manufacturer plans to acquire and fully refurbish the former American Bag Company building in Winfield. The 54,000-square-foot building has been vacant for more than a decade.

“After searching for a place to expand our operations, we eventually determined this new location in Scott County would best meet the needs of our company’s growth,” JDS Technologies owners Jerry Slaven and Diane Slaven said. “This is an important step for JDS Technologies and we’re proud to show our commitment to Scott County and its residents by expanding with this new facility in Winfield.”

Local officials and the Tennessee Valley Authority welcomed JDS Technologies’ plans to expand in Scott County.

“While JDS Technologies could have chosen to expand anywhere in the U.S. or abroad, we’re humbled by its decision to expand in our small community,” Winfield Mayor V. David Cecil said. “Jerry and Diane Slaven are true community partners. They have not only invested millions of dollars into brick and mortar and equipment, but have also injected hundreds of thousands of dollars in wages and private donations into our rural area.”

“Having invested millions of dollars in our local economy since 2004, JDS Technologies was already a major employer and economic partner in Scott County,” Danny King, chairman of the Industrial Development Board of the Town of Winfield, said. “Today’s announcement affirms Jerry and Diane Slaven’s commitment to our community and the hardworking people of rural Tennessee.”

“The Scott County Industrial Development Board congratulates JDS Technologies on its expansion in Scott County,” Jim Swann, chairman of the Scott County Industrial Development Board, said. “The company’s management and employees have proven through their hard work that businesses can not only survive, but prosper in the rural counties of this state.”

“TVA and Plateau Electric Cooperative congratulate JDS Technologies on its decision to expand and create new job opportunities in Scott County,” TVA Senior Vice President of Economic Development John Bradley said. “It’s always an exciting day when an existing company is committed to continuing growth in the Valley and we are pleased to partner with the Scott County Chamber of Commerce and Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development to celebrate this announcement.”

Winfield and Scott County are represented by Sen. Ken Yager (R – Kingston) and Rep. Kelly Keisling (R – Byrdstown) in the Tennessee General Assembly.