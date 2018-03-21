Home / Community Bulletin Board / ‘He Is Risen’ moved indoors Saturday in Rocky Top

‘He Is Risen’ moved indoors Saturday in Rocky Top

Jim Harris 1 day ago Community Bulletin Board Leave a comment 83 Views

The “He Is Risen” Easter event scheduled for this Saturday March 24th has been moved to the Main Street Baptist Church Family Life Center in Rocky Top due to expected inclement weather. The event was originally to be held at the Templin Memorial Ball Field but instead will be held at the family Life Center of Main Street Baptist, beginning at 11 am. This a free event designed for children ages two through 10 years old.

The event and egg hunt are epxected to be wrapped up sometime between noon and 1 pm, so come on out and have a great time Saturday in Rocky Top!

For more information, call 865-426-2184.

