Haslam approves school safety working group’s recommendations

On Wednesday, Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam announced his approval of the recommendations of a school safety panel he put together earlier this year following the deadly school shooting in Florida on February 14th ,including a security risk assessment of all Tennessee public school facilities.

Two other immediate priorities identified by the panel included increasing the available resources to help secure school resource officers, and providing a statewide technology application for the anonymous reporting of security threats.

Locally, Anderson County is one of only a few school systems in East Tennessee that offers an anonymous online form to submit concerns.

Anderson County is also one of only three Tennessee school districts that have received federal funding through Project AWARE, which provides $400,000 a year for counseling and staff training to help recognize the early warning signs of a potential security threat as well as students who might be at risk for depression and other mental illnesses.

Haslam has directed the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security (TN DOS), in conjunction with the Tennessee Department of Education (TN DOE) and local officials, to immediately begin development and implementation of a statewide assessment of every public elementary and secondary school in the state to identify areas of risk. While all school districts currently have safety plans, this will be the first time that the state has led a comprehensive effort to determine the security needs at each individual school. Haslam said Wednesday that he would like these assessments to be completed by the time students head back to school in the fall and that each individual school’s emergency operations plan must identify and update specific facility risks on an annual basis.

The General Assembly will consider Haslam’s school safety budget proposal over the next few weeks.

Teachers in Tennessee were represented on the working group by South Clinton Elementary School fourth-grade teacher Abbey Kidwell, who has served for the past three years on the Governor’s Teacher Cabinet.

You can read Wednesday’s announcement from the governor’s office below and get a complete look at the recommendations made by the working group here.

Following the school security assessments, and on an annual basis thereafter, each school’s emergency operations plan (EOP) must ensure specific facility risks are identified and updated and that state school safety resources, including the additional $30 million proposed in the governor’s Fiscal Year 2019 Budget, are utilized to address the identified risks.

One such area of risk, and the second priority identified by the working group, is the availability of trained school safety personnel or SROs. For the schools in the state that do not have SROs on-site, lack of funding is often cited as a primary reason. The governor’s proposed budget and school safety plan doubles the amount of recurring school safety grant funding for schools, which can be used toward SROs or other facility security measures. And, to address immediate needs while further state, local and federal conversations around school security and budgeting take place, total state school safety grant funding would increase by more than 500 percent for the upcoming fiscal year.

“All children in Tennessee deserve to learn in a safe and secure environment, and I appreciate the efficient and thorough work of the school safety working group,” said Haslam. “The recommendations of the working group, coupled with increased investment, provide a path to making immediate, impactful and unprecedented security improvements in our schools and also lay the groundwork for longer term actions around training, drills and mental health support.”

The third immediate priority of the working group, also adopted by Haslam, is for the state to provide a statewide technology application for the anonymous reporting of threats or suspicious activity by students, faculty, staff and others. The concept, which Haslam is also pushing for a 2018-19 school year implementation, would provide for direct communication among and between the individual reporting the threat or activity and the state, local law enforcement officials and local school districts.

The working group also recommended the promotion of positive behavioral health for all students. Haslam has directed the Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services to work in conjunction with the TN DOE to expand training areas, including training on strategies to increase awareness and responsiveness to signs and symptoms of student behavioral health and mental health needs.

