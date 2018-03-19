Harriman PD ask for help in IDing suspect

The Harriman Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance a suspect in an armed robbery that occurred Thursday.

Officers said a while male, around 6 feet tall and weighing around 190 pounds, walked into the CVS, at 1136 S. Roane St., shortly before 9 pm Thursday and robbed the store at gunpoint.

The suspect was described as wearing a dark green flannel shirt, ripped blue jeans and a red hat. He also wore a black scarf over his mouth.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Kasey Mynatt at 865-882-3383 or email at kmynatt@harrimanpd.org.