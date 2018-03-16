Home / Community Bulletin Board / Habera to discuss condition of trout in ET
Jim Harris 1 day ago

The condition of trout in East Tennessee as revealed by this winter’s electrostudies, especially in the Clinch River below Norris Dam, will be discussed on Thursday, April 12, by biologist Jim Habera at a free, public meeting of the Clinch River Chapter of Trout Unlimited.

The program starts at 7 p.m. in the fellowship hall at Norris First Baptist Church, 149 W. Norris Road, Norris. (Fellowship hall is a separate building behind the church; enter from the lower parking lot.)

Habera has worked since 1998 for Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency; his primary responsibility is Tennessee’s wild trout resources. He graduated from Sullivan East High School in 1980 and holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in wildlife and fisheries science from the University of Tennessee.

Clinch River Chapter TU works to preserve and protect the Clinch River tailwater and its watershed through conservation projects and through education of children and adults in aquatic natural resources. For more information, visit http://crctu.org.

