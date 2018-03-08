Home / Community Bulletin Board / GSMNP: Tree-removal work extended due to weather

GSMNP: Tree-removal work extended due to weather

Jim Harris 3 hours ago Community Bulletin Board Leave a comment 18 Views

Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials announced that tree-removal work on the Spur will be extended through Friday, March 23 due to inclement weather. Over the last two weeks, work had to be suspended several days due to heavy rain. The work crews need relatively dry conditions in order to safely conduct tree-removal operations.
Crews will implement temporary, single-lane closures along the northbound and southbound lanes of the Spur (US 441) between Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge, as needed through Friday, March 23. Trees will be removed between the intersection of Huskey Grove Road and Gnatty Branch Road on the northbound Spur and between Pigeon Forge and the Huskey Grove Road intersection on the southbound Spur. The roadway will remain open, but motorists should expect delays with the single-lane closures. No work will be allowed on weekends from 12:00 p.m. on Friday through 8:00 a.m. on Monday.
For more information about temporary road closures, please visit the park website at site at https://www.nps.gov/grsm/planyourvisit/temproadclose.htm or follow SmokiesRoadsNPS on Twitter.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

RAM Reminder: Fundraiser March 24th; RAM Expedition April 28-29

First Baptist Church of Clinton will be sponsoring another Anderson County Remote Area Medical® Expedition …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2018 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved