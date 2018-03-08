GSMNP: Tree-removal work extended due to weather

Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials announced that tree-removal work on the Spur will be extended through Friday, March 23 due to inclement weather. Over the last two weeks, work had to be suspended several days due to heavy rain. The work crews need relatively dry conditions in order to safely conduct tree-removal operations.

Crews will implement temporary, single-lane closures along the northbound and southbound lanes of the Spur (US 441) between Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge, as needed through Friday, March 23 . Trees will be removed between the intersection of Huskey Grove Road and Gnatty Branch Road on the northbound Spur and between Pigeon Forge and the Huskey Grove Road intersection on the southbound Spur. The roadway will remain open, but motorists should expect delays with the single-lane closures. No work will be allowed on weekends from 12:00 p.m. on Friday through 8:00 a.m. on Monday .

For more information about temporary road closures, please visit the park website at https://www.nps.gov/grsm/planyourvisit/temproadclose.htm or follow SmokiesRoadsNPS on Twitter.