GSMNP announces temporary closure of the Noah Bud Ogle Cabin, Noah Bud Ogle Nature Trail, parking area

Great Smoky Mountains National Park Officials announced the temporary closure of the Noah Bud Ogle Cabin, Noah Bud Ogle Nature Trail, and associated parking area along Cherokee Orchard Road on Monday, March 19 through Thursday, March 22. No public access will be allowed during the closure due to tree removal work.

The area is expected to reopen to the public on Friday, March 23. For more information on road and trail closures, please visit the park website at http://www.nps.gov/grsm/planyourvisit/temproadclose.htm.