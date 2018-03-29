Home / Community Bulletin Board / Good Friday closings

Good Friday closings

Jim Harris 1 day ago

Friday March 30th is Good Friday and, as such, most area schools and government offices will be closed for the holiday.

That includes the Clinton, Oak Ridge, Anderson County and Campbell County school systems. Clinton students will also have Monday April 2nd off for a teacher in-service day, but students in Oak Ridge will return to class on Monday as will students in the Anderson County school system, who will be in class on Monday to make up one of the instructional days lost to inclement weather in February. Campbell County students will be on Spring Break all next week (April 2-6).

Clinton City Hall and the Anderson County Courthouse will also be closed on Friday for Good Friday and the Clinton Public Library will be closed on Friday and Saturday.

 

