Girls’ region titles decided; Boys’ championship games Thursday

The high school basketball posteason is nearing the end of the line–MTSU in Murfreesboro–and on Wednesday, girls’ Region championships were decided.

In Region 2AAA at Bearden, the homestanding Lady Bulldogs beat Oak Ridge 57-45. That means that Oak Ridge, now 25-6 on the season will play at Region 1 champion Daniel Boone (29-4) in the sub-state round on Saturday for the right to play for a state title. Daniel Boone beat Jefferson COunty (22-11), which will play at Bearden (27-7) on Saturday.

The Region 2AA champs are Gatlinburg-Pittman, as the Lady Highlanders beat Alcoa at Alcoa 55-53. G-P (21-12) will host Region 1 runner-up Chuckey Doak (19-9) Saturday in sub-state play while Alcoa (20-10) has to travel to Greeneville (18-13).

Wartburg’s girls won at Tellico Plains Wednesday, claiming the Region 1A title with a 51-49 win over their hosts. Wartburg improved to 22-7 and will host 22-12 Cloudland on Saturday, while 29-3 Tellico Plains hits the road for game at 26-10 Unaka.

The boys’ Region titles will be played tonight. The winners will host sub-state games on Monday while the losers will have to travel.

In Region 2AAA, 21-10 Powell plays at 35-1 Bearden. The region 1 championship game at Jefferson County has 24-8 Science Hill taking on 29-6 Dobyns-Bennett.

The Region 2AA championship game features 21-8 Fulton at 21-9 Alcoa. The Region 1 title tilt tonight matches up Grainger (22-8) and Unicoi County (22-11) at Chuckey Doak.

The Region 2A championship will be played at Roane State Community College in Harriman, with 26-6 Oakdale taking on 16-14 Coalfield, which is appearing in the first boys’ Region championship game in program history. The Region 1 championship features 15-14 Sullivan North tangling with 26-8 North Greene at Daniel Boone High School.