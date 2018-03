Gary L. Stooksbury, age 63 of Clinton passed away on March 26, 2018 at Methodist Medical Center. He was born July 31, 1954 in Oak Ridge, TN to the late Roy and Mildred Stooksbury.

The family will have a Celebration of Life service held at a later date. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com