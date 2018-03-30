Home / Obituaries / Fred Lay, age 86, of Clinton

Fred Lay, age 86, of Clinton

Jim Harris 5 mins ago Obituaries Leave a comment 11 Views

Fred Lay, age 86, of Clinton passed away suddenly on Tuesday, March 27, 2018. Fred was a long- time member of Bethel Baptist Church and was born January 16, 1932 to the late Hesler and Viola Lay.

Fred was a veteran of the United States Air Force. Fred served our country in the Korean Conflict. During his military service, he earned his bachelors of science and a masters of business administration. He retired from the United States Air Force as a Captain after 20 plus years of service. Following his military career, he served 20 years in The Civil Service in Oak Ridge, TN.

He is survived by:

Loving wife of 62 years……..        Joan M. Lay of Clinton

Children…………………..                   Fred Lay, Jr. & wife Denise of Paoli, PA

                              Stephanie Lyle & husband Robert of Raleigh, NC

Grandson………………….                  Andrew Lay of Paoli, PA

Sister……………………….                   Elizabeth Wilson & husband Gene of Radcliff, KY

Several nieces and nephews

 

The family will receive friends 12:30-1:30 pm, Saturday, March 31, 2018, at Bethel Baptist Church with funeral services to follow. His graveside will be 3:30 pmSaturday at Lay Cemetery in Pioneer, Tennessee with full military honors at graveside. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

DeMyah LeAnn Oxendine age 4 months

DeMyah LeAnn Oxendine age 4 months, beloved daughter of Savannah Grace Justice and Anthony Rashad …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2018 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved