Fred Lay, age 86, of Clinton passed away suddenly on Tuesday, March 27, 2018. Fred was a long- time member of Bethel Baptist Church and was born January 16, 1932 to the late Hesler and Viola Lay.

Fred was a veteran of the United States Air Force. Fred served our country in the Korean Conflict. During his military service, he earned his bachelors of science and a masters of business administration. He retired from the United States Air Force as a Captain after 20 plus years of service. Following his military career, he served 20 years in The Civil Service in Oak Ridge, TN.

He is survived by:

Loving wife of 62 years…….. Joan M. Lay of Clinton

Children………………….. Fred Lay, Jr. & wife Denise of Paoli, PA

Stephanie Lyle & husband Robert of Raleigh, NC

Grandson…………………. Andrew Lay of Paoli, PA

Sister………………………. Elizabeth Wilson & husband Gene of Radcliff, KY

Several nieces and nephews

The family will receive friends 12:30-1:30 pm, Saturday, March 31, 2018, at Bethel Baptist Church with funeral services to follow. His graveside will be 3:30 pm, Saturday at Lay Cemetery in Pioneer, Tennessee with full military honors at graveside. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com